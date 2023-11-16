Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.07 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

