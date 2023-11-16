Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

