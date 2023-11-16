Berger Financial Group Inc Has $292,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

