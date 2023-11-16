Berger Financial Group Inc Has $427,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $183.06 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.