Berger Financial Group Inc Has $640,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

