Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.13 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

