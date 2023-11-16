Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $264,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

