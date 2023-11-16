Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $585.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $555.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

