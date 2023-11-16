Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

