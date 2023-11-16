Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $545,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.