Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 11,745 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of IJAN opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

