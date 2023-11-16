Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 601 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

