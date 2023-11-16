Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

