Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 121 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

