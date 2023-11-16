Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 2,803 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

