Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 2,803 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

SQ stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.