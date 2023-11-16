Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGSH opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

