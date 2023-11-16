Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.