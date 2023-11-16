Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.01. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.35-$7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

