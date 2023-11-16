Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.08 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,878,788 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

