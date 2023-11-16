Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 14,939 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

