Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,907 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BXP opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.