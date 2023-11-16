Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 41,754 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIV

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.