Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,326 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

DELL opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

