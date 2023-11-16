Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,238 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after buying an additional 178,520 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,463,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,060,000 after buying an additional 126,339 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,862,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,115,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMX opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.