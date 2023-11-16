Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

TFC opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

