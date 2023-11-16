Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,023 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in POSCO by 264.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

