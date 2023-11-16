Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

CX opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

