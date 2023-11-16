Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,717,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,488,000 after purchasing an additional 108,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,297,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,712,000 after purchasing an additional 630,204 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

