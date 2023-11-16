Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

