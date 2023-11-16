Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $2,710,325. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

