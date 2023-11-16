Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

