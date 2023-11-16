Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

