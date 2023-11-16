Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

