Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.