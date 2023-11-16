BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get BiomX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday.

BiomX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.