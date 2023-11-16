Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$658.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.