Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0794 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $42,050.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00151337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

