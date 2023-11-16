BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,912.12 or 1.00035865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004302 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,023,390,362 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00007473 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,050,300.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

