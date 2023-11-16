BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BB

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $7,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BB opened at $3.67 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.