BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $7,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BB opened at $3.67 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.