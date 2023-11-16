BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $72,737.28 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,928,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,040,609.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $124,829.76.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $225,161.13.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.