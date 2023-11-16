BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

