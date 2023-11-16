Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BTT stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

