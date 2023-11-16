BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

