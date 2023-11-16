BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,870 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 445,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,033,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,663,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

