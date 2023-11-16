Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Shares of BRG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.