BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 116,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after purchasing an additional 870,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

