BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.25% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $69,455,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

