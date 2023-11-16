BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $26.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,943 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

