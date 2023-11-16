BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $36.99 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $36,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

